E-Paper | January 13, 2025

Anything goes

Editorial Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 08:22am

IT seems that the dark days of the freewheeling internet have returned.

Two of the largest global social media companies have already abandoned important efforts and initiatives aimed at moderating speech on their platforms in a sign of their capitulation to alt-right mega-influencers and their war on ‘woke media’.

The backsliding seems to have started when multi-billionaire Elon Musk bought out Twitter in 2022, seemingly with an eye on leveraging its reach to influence the 2024 American presidential election. As part of his plan to remake the platform in his own image, part of which was to rename it ‘X’, Musk has gradually removed restrictions for accounts violating various platform policies, especially on racial, gender and religious equality. X has resultantly turned into a toxic cesspool of hate.

It may be recalled that US president-elect Donald Trump was barred from Twitter, Facebook and multiple other platforms following the brazen attack on the United States Capitol in January 2021. Now, with Mr Trump about to make a defiant re-entry into the most powerful office in the world, those tech companies seem to be scrambling to get back on his good side.

The new ‘X’, under Mr Musk, has already proven its loyalties by pushing Mr Trump’s campaign and getting him elected. This has earned it enough favour that Mr Musk has even been invited to join the new government. Meta now seems eager to catch up: it has announced that it is abandoning third-party fact-checking initiatives and easing moderation of sensitive topics because its founder believes Mr Trump’s election has signalled a “cultural tipping point” towards free speech over moderation.

There have been enough signs of what the future holds: on X, Mr Musk has, in recent weeks, led repeated attacks on immigrants, Muslims and British Pakistanis, using abhorrent crimes like child grooming and sexual violence to paint a highly offensive picture of these groups for millions of his followers. It seems that this trend will now spread on other social media platforms as well.

No matter how it is being window-dressed, the “cultural tipping point” in fact seems to be dangerously tilted towards out-and-out xenophobia endorsed by powerful moguls in America’s Silicon Valley.

Mainstream media, which has been relentlessly abused and discredited by the self-appointed shepherds of the social media masses, will need to resist going the same way merely to protect its interests. Indeed, we are now entering a period where responsible journalism and adherence to factual reporting will be critical in keeping the world sane as social media companies abdicate their responsibility and cosy up to the new regime.

Mainstream media must step up and embrace the responsibility of shaping global discourse, especially around flashpoint issues, in ways that prevent or at least limit harm to the alt-right’s targets.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anything goes
Updated 13 Jan, 2025

Anything goes

With social media companies abandoning moderation efforts, dark days of freewheeling internet have seemingly returned.
Odious trade
13 Jan, 2025

Odious trade

WHEN home feels like a sinking ship, people are forced to make ill-fated journeys for a better life. Last month,...
Treasure of the Indus
13 Jan, 2025

Treasure of the Indus

THE Indus dolphin, or bulhan as it is known locally, is a remarkable species found only in the Indus River. Unlike...
Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...