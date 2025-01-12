Govt-opposition talks should be constructive, respectful: Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday said that the government and the opposition should indulge in constructive and positive conversation while respecting each other to yield the desired outcome, according to a statement issued by the lower house of the parliament.

Talks between the government and the PTI commenced in the last week of December to bring down political temperatures, but despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process has hardly moved forward on major issues — the formation of a judicial commission and the release of PTI prisoners.

Claim and counter-claim between the government and the opposition continued on Saturday despite the initiation of dialogue after months of deadlock, with the PML-N-led coalition and the PTI accusing each other of derailing negotiation and lacking seriousness.

The speaker had claimed earlier that neither the government nor the PTI had approached him for the next round of negotiations, despite his willingness to provide a venue.

However, PTI’s Asad Qaiser, speaking to Dawn, said that the NA speaker had become inaccessible after his conversation on Jan 4.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat today, the spokesperson said that the speaker suggested “constructive and positive talks between the two parties on several occasions.”

In the last meeting between the sides, the spokesperson said that Speaker Sadiq opened the doors to his office for the members of the negotiation committees on a rolling basis.

“Ayaz Sadiq not only claimed that he would give the opposition more time than the government, but he acted on it as well,” the spokesperson said.

The speaker believes in resolving issues through dialogue with understanding and always talks about respecting each other, the spokesperson said, adding that Sadiq was still facilitating the dialogue with sincerity.

“It is the success of the speaker that those who did not shake hands with each other are sitting at a table today,” the statement said quoting the spokesperson, adding that it was the responsibility of the government and the opposition to take advantage of the speaker’s facilitation and work for the betterment of the country.

“The speaker has provided the members a forum and he wants the dialogues to be successful,” it said.

Since Imran’s incarceration last year based on several cases, his party’s relationship with the government, as well as the establishment, has turned exceedingly sour. The PTI has held several protests over the last year, most of which escalated into violence after facing state repression.

Following the PTI’s ‘Final Call’ power show last month, tensions escalated as there were renewed calls to ban the party and task forces formed against an alleged “malicious campaign” as the PTI claimed a dozen deaths of its supporters, which the government officially denies.

However, after Imran formed a five-member committee to hold talks with “anyone” and his lawmakers had a softened stance in the parliament, the government constituted its own committee comprising ruling coalition members.