Indian police arrest ‘fake doctor’ linked to seven deaths

AFP Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 11:57am

NEW DELHI: Indian police arrested a man on Tuesday accused of impersonating a respected Lon­don-based cardiologist, days after a probe into the deaths of seven patients.

The alleged scammer, who practised at the private Mission Hospital in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, has been charged with cheating and forgery, police superintendent Shrutkirti Somvanshi told reporters.

“His documents have been found to be fake… The accused doctor has been arrested by our team,” Somvanshi said.

The detained man gave his name as “Narendra John Camm”, the same as listed on the hospital’s website, written in Hindi.

A mugshot published in local media showed him with bleached yellow hair. The arrest came days after the National Human Rights Commission launched a probe into the deaths of seven patients at Mission Hospital this year.

All seven people had und­ergone angioplasty surgeries by the arrested man.

‘Very disconcerting’

Local media said he had impersonated a real cardiologist in Britain called John Camm, an emeritus professor of clinical cardiology at St George’s University of London.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the British-based Camm, who said that the case had been “very disconcerting”.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025

