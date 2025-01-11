PTI ‘ready to extend deadline’ for talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has agreed to extend the deadline for talks with the government beyond the Jan 31 deadline.

The PTI leadership announced the ultimatum last month following a meeting with the imprisoned party founder, Imran Khan.

So far, there have been two rounds of talks between the committees formed by the PTI and the government for this purpose.

The PTI has demanded the release of Mr Khan and other incarcerated party leaders and a judicial probe into May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024 protests.

The talks have apparently hit a snag since the last sitting on Jan 2, with reports that both sides could not see eye to eye on the modalities of the dialogue, with PTI’s insistence for “unmonitored” access to Mr Khan in prison becoming a fresh bone of contention.

With PTI’s deadline 20 days away, there were fears that talks would break down.

However, while talking on DawnNewsTV programme Dusra Rukh, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said talks could go beyond Jan 31, and it was “not a big deal”.

“The deadline is still 20 days away, and by that time, it would become clearer which way the dialogues are headed,” said Mr Faraz in the programme aired on Friday.

In case of “positive developments” in talks, a few days’ extension in the deadline won’t be much of an issue, said the PTI leader.

PTI workers get bail

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted post-arrest bail to 153 PTI workers arrested during the party’s protests in November 2024.

ATC Judge Abual Mohammad Hasanat Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict on the bail petitions of 177 workers on Friday.

The judge rejected the bail pleas of 24 workers.

The decision came a day after both sides concluded their arguments on Thursday. The bail was granted against surety bonds of Rs5,000 for each individual.

As per details, of the 48 individuals arrested by Islamabad’s Karachi Company police station, the bail was granted to 43, while five applications were rejected.

Out of seven men arrested by the Tarnol police station, two were granted bail, and five were denied. I-9 police station arrested 10 accused, of which nine were granted bail, and one application was rejected.

The judge also granted bail to 29 accused arrested by Kohsar police station, while five were denied.

Of the eight individuals arrested by the Ramna police station, three were granted bail, and five were denied.

The other accused granted bail were booked by the Ramna and Margalla police stations.

The PTI workers were arrested during protests held near D-Chowk in Islamabad, which the authorities classified as unlawful and disruptive.

Malik Asad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2025