Six dead, seven hurt in fireworks explosion in Mandi Bahauddin

GUJRAT: At least six people lost their lives and seven others sustained inj­uries when the roofs of two houses collapsed following a fire caused by explosive materials in Kot Phuley Shah village of Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday.

According to rescue and police officials, the tragedy unfolded at the house of Khalid Khokhar, who was reportedly involved in manufacturing fireworks for weddings and celebrations in the area .

The stored explosive materials ignited during the night while the family was asleep, triggering a massive explosion. The blast caused the roof of Mr Khokhar’s house to collapse, with debris also causing the roof of a neighbouring house to cave in.

The deceased were identified as Sameera Bibi (40), Haram Fatima (7), Imran (41), Rimsha Bibi (39), Iqra Bibi (34), and Pakeeza (22). The injured include Farhan Khalid (27), Hashim Ali (15), Raza Bibi (30), Mohammad Qasim (5), Mohammad Musa (3), Arooj Fatima (5) and Ayesha Fatima (10).

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Pahrianwali police.

Rescue officials shifted the dead and injured to Phalia Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and the Pahrianwali Rural Health Centre for treatment. The bodies were later handed over to the relevant families after legal formalities.

CM expresses sorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the loss of six lives in the fireworks explosion. She offered condolences to the bereaved families and directed the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The chief minister also ordered an immediate and strict ban on illegal fireworks manufacturing and sale to prevent such incidents in the future.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025