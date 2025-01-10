Karachi mayor fixes burial rates at cemeteries

KARACHI: City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqi on Thursday announced the commencement of the implementation of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) bylaws and fixed burial rates at cemeteries under its management.

A statement issued by the mayor office said that a burial fee of Rs14,300 had been fixed for all the KMC-registered cemeteries, which includes the cost for the land, grave excavation, grave blocks, slabs, and all other burial-related services.

“In line with this initiative, clear signage indicating the fixed burial rate has been displayed at all KMC-run cemeteries,” it said. “The people are appealed to ensure that no additional amount exceeding the prescribed Rs14,300 is paid for burial services. They are advised to report any cases where excess charges are being demanded by calling the complaint hotline at 1339, ensuring immediate action will be taken against violators.”

The primary objective of this step is to ease the process for Karachi’s residents during the difficult time of burying their loved ones, the statement said, adding that Barrister Wahab highlighted that all individuals working at KMC-registered cemeteries were now bound by the bylaws and fixed rates.

Additionally, a decisive action plan had been put into place against the mafia involved in demolishing graves.

“No individual will be allowed to work at any KMC-managed cemetery without proper registration, and violations of this rule will be dealt with according to the established regulations. The director of cemeteries would visit all KMC cemeteries and ensure the strict enforcement of the new rules,” the statement quoted the mayor as saying.

It said that the mayor had reaffirmed that providing municipal services to citizens was a fundamental responsibility of the local government. He also acknowledged that burial expenses and related issues were a significant concern for the people of Karachi.

“While the KMC continues to develop the city’s infrastructure, it is also focusing on addressing these basic civic issues to ensure a better quality of life for citizens,” he said.

“The newly enforced bylaws at KMC-managed cemeteries aim to regulate all matters related to burial services and ensure that operations are conducted in a fair and transparent manner. There will be no compromise on this matter, and everything will be brought under strict legal guidelines. We encourage the people to reach out to the KMC’s complaint helpline for prompt resolution of any concerns in this regard,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2025