E-Paper | January 10, 2025

PSX loses 1,510 points as panic-selling continues

Muhammad Kashif Published January 10, 2025 Updated January 10, 2025 09:14am

KARACHI: Bears further tightened their grip on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as equity prices fell like ninepins for the fourth successive session on Thursday, dragging the KSE-100 index below the 113,000 level as nervous investors continued offloading their holdings amid growing political and economic tensions.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said selling pressure was witnessed across the board amid concerns over the outcome of government-PTI talks and the bar on non-filer PSX investors under new tax amendments.

He attributed the downturn to political uncertainty, concerns over cautious monetary policy easing and uncertainty over the outcome of slippages on IMF tax collection targets.

Topline Securities Ltd said the KSE-100 index closed at 112,638, down by 1,510 points or 1.32 per cent day-on-day. The market experienced notable volatility, reaching a peak of 114,330 and a low of 112,595, reflecting uncertainty in the cement and gas sectors affecting sentiment.

The drop in the index was mainly driven by Engro Holding, Mari Petroleum, Meezan Bank, Lucky Cement, and Engro Fertiliser, which took away 615 points.

Ali Najib, Head of Sales at Insight Securities, said investors’ sentiment was crumbling like a cookie as they aggressively trimmed their trading positions, which compelled the benchmark index to fall through two barriers in a single session. “It looks like the market reins is completely in the hands of bears,” he remarked.

Rising uncertainties on the political landscape, the absence of any positive trigger and continuous foreign selling can be attributed to the market’s bearish spell.

“Investors are keeping a vigilant eye on the statements coming from the newly elected US administration regarding the arrested Pakistan’s opposition leader. Any development favouring him could likely have a potential to destabilise the prevailing ruling equation and their policies,” Mr Najib noted.

The market volume tumbled 36.80pc to 695.14 million shares while the trading value slipped 25.17pc to Rs24.29bn shares day-on-day.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

THE two most lethal terrorist threats that confront Pakistan are religiously inspired militants, led by the banned...
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...
Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...