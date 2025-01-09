Missing fishermen rescued by Iranian vessel

GWADAR: Three fishermen who went missing in the deep sea off the coast of Gwadar have been rescued by an Iranian vessel, officials said.

While confirming the rescue of local fishermen, the officials said they had been missing for the last two days. The fishermen, who hail from the Surbandan area of Gwadar, had ventured into the deep sea on Monday for fishing when strong sea winds pushed them into Iranian waters.

In this regard, the families of the missing fishermen said that the fishermen are currently in the Iranian city of Pasabandan. They said the fishermen were rescued and handed over to the Iranian authorities.

The families of the fishermen have appealed to the deputy commissioner of Gwadar to take immediate steps to bring the fishermen back from Iran.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025