E-Paper | January 08, 2025

India to consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan

Reuters | Tahir Khan Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 09:25pm

India will consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan in the near future, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, despite the lack of diplomatic relations.

The statement followed a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai, the first publicly acknowledged high-level interaction between the two countries since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

“In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees,” the statement said.

It said the two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

“The Afghan side underlined its sensitivities to India’s security concerns. The two sides agreed to remain in touch and continue regular contacts at various levels.

“Foreign secretary underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people-to-people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India’s readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people,” the statement said.

“The Afghan minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme,” the statement added.

“The two sides also discussed strengthening sports (cricket) cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan. It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan,” it maintained.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Afghan side said Muttaqi thanked India for its humanitarian assistance and added that according to its balanced and economy-oriented foreign policy, his government wanted to have political and economic relations with India as an important and economic country in the region.

“The foreign minister assured the Indian side that there is no danger to anyone from Afghanistan and expressed the hope of increasing diplomatic relations and creating facilities related to visas for businessmen, patients and students,” according to the statement.

It further said that the Indian foreign secretary “praised the Islamic Emirate’s fight against drugs and corruption in the country” and added that India was willing to expand relations with Afghanistan in the political and economic fields and to promote trade through Chabahar port in Iran.

Both sides agreed to facilitate visas and trade, the Afghan statement concluded.

India has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of wheat, medicines, Covid vaccines and winter clothing to Afghanistan.

India does not recognise the Taliban government which seized power in 2021 and closed its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control that year.

Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi was closed in November 2023 after diplomats appointed by the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban failed to secure visa extensions from their Indian hosts.

India in Afghanistan
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...
Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

The global eradication of polio is within reach and Pakistan has no excuse to remain an outlier.