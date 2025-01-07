Killing for a ‘cause’: Lahore shooter does it for Umrah tickets

LAHORE: Sabzazar police have arrested a young man identified as Usman, accused of killing Muhammad Riaz on Jan 1 in exchange for two Umrah tickets and a motorcycle.

A police official stated that the suspect was allegedly hired by Imtiaz, deceased’s brother-in-law, over a property dispute.

Imtiaz had previously transferred his house in his wife’s name but demanded it back after a domestic dispute. His wife refused, stating she would consult her brother, Riaz, before making any decision.

The disagreement escalated and led to heated exchanges. Following this, Imtiaz’s wife left his home and moved in with Riaz.

Imtiaz allegedly hired Usman to kill Riaz.

The police tracked the suspects using Safe City cameras and call data records. The police arrested the shooter and are raiding for the arrest of the other suspect, the police official said.

