E-Paper | January 07, 2025

Killing for a ‘cause’: Lahore shooter does it for Umrah tickets

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 10:32am

LAHORE: Sabzazar police have arrested a young man identified as Usman, accused of killing Muhammad Riaz on Jan 1 in exchange for two Umrah tickets and a motorcycle.

A police official stated that the suspect was allegedly hired by Imtiaz, deceased’s brother-in-law, over a property dispute.

Imtiaz had previously transferred his house in his wife’s name but demanded it back after a domestic dispute. His wife refused, stating she would consult her brother, Riaz, before making any decision.

The disagreement escalated and led to heated exchanges. Following this, Imtiaz’s wife left his home and moved in with Riaz.

Imtiaz allegedly hired Usman to kill Riaz.

The police tracked the suspects using Safe City cameras and call data records. The police arrested the shooter and are raiding for the arrest of the other suspect, the police official said.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

PAKISTAN has utterly failed in protecting its children from polio, a preventable disease that has been eradicated...
Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...