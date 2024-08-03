PTI founding member shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE: A hospital owner, who was one of PTI’s founding members, was shot dead in Valencia Town, as he came out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers.

Dr Shahid Siddique went to offer prayers in Khizra Mosque at H-block of Valencia Town. Mr Siddque offered the prayer and came out of the mosque and was heading to his car when an unknown man approached him and shot at and injured him.

Dr Shahid Siddique

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered four bullet injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he could not survive. The deceased Dr Siddique also worked as Lahore Transport Com­pany chairman during the PTI government.

Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.

Party ‘devastated’, says it will stand with victim’s family to ensure justice

The victim’s son told Dawn that an unidentified attacker approached his father outside the mosque and opened fire at him before fleeing.

He said he accompanied his father at the time of shooting. However, he was unaware of motive for the murder, claiming that they did not have enmity with anyone.

Punjab police chief Usman Anwar ordered immediate action to apprehend the perpetrator(s) and sought a detailed report from DIG Operations.

SSP Investigations Dr Anoosh Masood, who visited the crime scene and inspected evidence collection, told the media that a team led by Model Town SP investigations was constituted to arrest those behind the murder.

She vowed that the family of the deceased would be provided justice.

Condemnation

The PTI leaders have strongly condemned the killing of party’s founder member Dr Shahid Siddique in Valencia Town.

PTI senior leader Zulfi Bukhari tweeted that he was devastated to learn the assassination of Dr Siddique. “Getting shot in cold blood after Friday prayers has left us all in absolute shock,” he stated.

Mr Bukhari said Dr Siddique was a loving human being and served PTI and Imran Khan for decades.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, he stated he would be missed.

“My condolences to my younger brother Qayyum and the entire family. Please have patience and be strong. We are all with you during these tough times,” he said.

Lahore PTI President Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar, in a video message, said the party would be standing with the family of the deceased and ensure that they get justice.

