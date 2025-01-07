E-Paper | January 07, 2025

Indonesia launches free meal programme to combat stunting

AFP Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 07:55am
Students receive lunch plates on the first day of a free meal programme at a school in the Indonesian capital, on Monday.—AFP
Students receive lunch plates on the first day of a free meal programme at a school in the Indonesian capital, on Monday.—AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia launched an ambitious $4.3 billion free meal programme on Monday to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo has pledged to provide nutritious meals free to tens of millions of schoolchildren and pregnant women, saying it would improve their quality of life and boost economic growth.

“This is historic for Indonesia for the first time conducting a nationwide nutrition programme for toddlers, students, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers,” presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi said late on Sunday.

At least 190 kitchens run by third-party catering services opened nationwide, including some run by military bases, and were busy preparing meals from midnight before distributing them to schoolchildren and pregnant women.

The government has allocated 10,000 rupiahs (62 US cents) per meal, with kitchens preparing rice, protein, vegetables and fruit for students.

The programme has a budget of 71 trillion rupiah ($4.3 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year and is set to deliver meals to almost 83 million people by 2029.

The free-meal programme is designed to tackle stunting, which affects 21.5 per cent of children in the archipelago of some 282 million people. The Southeast Asian nation aims to reduce the rate to 5pc by 2045.

Prabowo has championed the programme since last year’s presidential campaign and his team has said the poorest and most remote areas of the Southeast Asian archipelago would be prioritised.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

PAKISTAN has utterly failed in protecting its children from polio, a preventable disease that has been eradicated...
Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...