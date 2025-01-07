E-Paper | January 07, 2025

Turkish President Erdogan warns against division of Syria

AFP Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 10:35am
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference — AFP File Photo
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference — AFP File Photo

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he would order an intervention to prevent any splintering of Syria, a warning aimed particularly at the country’s Kurdish forces.

“We cannot accept under any pretext that Syria be divided and if we notice the slightest risk we will take the necessary measures,” the Turkish head of state said, adding that “we have the means”.

Erdogan’s warning is the latest aimed at the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces and to the United States, which backed the SDF’s offensive against the militant Islamic State group. Turkiye said that it was “only a matter of time” before Syrian Kurdish fighters — seen by the West as essential in the fight against the IS group fighters — will be wiped out. “Conditions in Syria have changed. We believe it’s only a matter of time before PKK/YPG is eliminated,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Turkiye sees the People’s Protection Units (YPG) — the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) -— as a terror group linked to its outlawed domestic foe the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Saying there is no room for “terror” in Syria, Erdogan said that “should the risk present itself, we could intervene in one night”.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

PAKISTAN has utterly failed in protecting its children from polio, a preventable disease that has been eradicated...
Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...