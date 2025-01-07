Brilliant Sohail seizes U-13 British Junior Open title

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan (front) in action during the British Junior Open Squash Championship final at the University of Birmingham on Monday.—courtesy British Junior Open website

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s promising youngster Sohail Adnan etched his name in history on Monday when he defeated Moez Tamer Elmoghazy of Egypt in the British Junior Open Squash Under-13 final in Birmingham on Monday.

In a excitement-filled final at the University of Birmingham glass court, Sohail made a strong comeback to edge Elmoghazy out 11-5, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5.

The victory of Sohail, who exhibited great determination and exceptional skills to captivate the audience, ended an 18-year drought for Pakistan at the British Junior Open competitions. The last Pakistani to win the British Junior Open crown was Nasir Iqbal in 2007.

The 12-year-old Sohail battled through a challenging draw against top players from around the world. His final match showcased not only his technical brilliance but also mental fortitude, as he fought back after trailing in the third game to secure a historic win.

In the pre-quarterfinal, Sohail defeated Malaysia’s Wain Isaac Wilson 11-4, 11-7, 11-5. In earlier rounds, he outclassed both Germany’s Mats Oliver Efken and Calum Smith of Scotland 3-0.

