KP govt holds Kurram peace accord signatories accountable

PESHAWAR / KUR­RAM: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday decided that the signatories of the Kurram peace accord would be held accountable for the implementation of a peace accord in the restive Kurram district.

The government asked all the signatories to hand over the perpetrators involved in the Jan 4 attack; otherwise, the government will take action to arrest the culprits, an official declaration said.

The provincial government also warned that until the accused persons, and those who encouraged the attack on Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud on Jan 4 were handed over to the government, compensation and assistance in the area where the attack took place would be stopped.

The declaration was issued following a high-level meeting in Kohat district chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The meeting regarding the security situation in Kurram, the attack on Deputy Commissioner Mehsud on Jan 4, and the stopping of a convoy of trucks loaded with medicines and other daily commodities dispatched for Kurram — was also attended by the KP chief secretary and police chief.

According to the declaration, the government decided that besides lodging FIRs under the Anti-Terrorism Act, names of those responsible for the attack would also be included in the list of Schedule-IV, adding that strict administrative measures would be adopted regarding Thall-Parachinar and Tora Warai-Shasho roads.

The meeting decided that the transportation of goods convoys would soon start and that Section 144 would be imposed in the Kurram district besides a curfew imposed on the roads during the convoys’ movement.

“Anyone carrying weapons will be considered a militant,” the meeting decided, adding that in case of further violation and non-cooperation in handing over those involved in the attack, the area residents where the attack took place, would be temporarily shifted for a clearance operation, if required.

The meeting decided that the district police officer of Kurram would be provided with resources, including anti-riot equipment and female police officials, adding that police would remove any illegal blockade or crowd from Thal-Parachinar Road.

The meeting decided that Thall-Parachinar Road would soon be opened for transportation.

KP government’s spokesperson, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, said the government would take it seriously when the deputy commissioner was attacked. “The government’s writ has been challenged, and this will be taken as seriously as possible,” Mr Saif told Dawn.

In another development regarding the attack on Mr Mehsud, local police claimed to have arrested two persons nominated in the FIR. Both the accused persons were arrested from Alizai Hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, a sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club has been called off. The khateeb of Jamia Masjid, Allama Fida Muzahiri, however, warned that the sit-in would be announced again if their demands were not met. “The decision to call off the sit-in has been taken in larger national interest,” he said.

Moreover, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has filed an FIR under Sections 324, 353, 427, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code, besides Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and nominated five people for allegedly being involved in firing on the deputy commissioner.

According to the FIR, some 25 to 30 unknown militants opened indiscriminate firing which left Mr Mehsud, Constable Misal Khan and Frontier Constabulary personnel Rahimullah, Rizwan and Nazar Baz severely wounded.

The KP government has also imposed a ban on displaying arms and unlawful assembly due to the law and order situation in Kurram for 60 days.

A notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department said the provincial government had learnt through various reliable sources that some disgruntled groups under the gaze of militants would capitalise on the turbulent situation to perpetuate their evil designs and further vitiate the atmosphere of the district.

It said that in the current precarious situation, gatherings of more than five persons and the display of weapons might further disrupt public peace and tranquillity, keeping in view the current law and order situation and security environment.

“Now, therefore, I, Muhammad Abid Majeed, additional chief secretary of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department KP, on behalf of the provincial government, in exercise of the power conferred upon the provincial government under Section 144 (Clause 6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, do hereby prohibit and impose a ban on all kind of activities, including displaying of weapons and unlawful assembly due to law and order situation in district Kurram,” the notification said.

It said that anyone contravening the order was liable to be proceeded against under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, adding that “the order shall come into force immediately and shall remain in force for two months from today [Sunday] unless modified or withdrawn earlier”.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2025