Human rights activist killed by her brother in Zhob

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 08:14am

QUETTA: A female human rights activist was shot dead by her brother in the Jail Road area of Zhob town, police officials said on Thursday.

They said the tragic incident took place on Wednesday in a house where Musarat Aziz was present along with other members of the family. They said the suspect barged into the house along with his wife and opened fire, killing his sister on the spot and escaped.

Police rushed to the area soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted the body to district hospital.

“She suffered multiple bullet injuries which caused her instant death,” the police officials quoted doctors as saying.

Ms Aziz, a widow, had been heading Toheed Technical Centre in Zhob for the last two years, teaching technical skills to local women for earning a.

Ms Aziz’s brother did not like her social and human rights activities and had asked her to abandon these.

A senior police officer said a meeting was going on in the deceased’s house to take a decision whether or not Ms Aziz should continue her social and human rights activities, when her brother entered the house, along with his wife, and shot Ms Aziz dead.

“We have taken the suspect and his wife into custody for investigation,” a police officer told Dawn.

He said a case has been registered against the suspect and further investigation is in progress.

