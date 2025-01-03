South Africa hand Test debut to Maphaka as Pakistan look to square series

CAPE TOWN: South Africa will give a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side for the second and final Test against Pakistan starting at Newlands on Friday.

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi has been ruled out with a left thigh strain and will be replaced by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who will bat at number three with Ryan Rickelton moving to the opener position.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has recovered from injury and replaces seamer Corbin Bosch after the latter starred on debut in the tense two-wicket win during last week’s first Test in Pretoria.

Maphaka has only bowled 60.5 overs in first class cricket and was writing his school exams a few months ago. He takes the place of Dane Paterson, who took 5-61 in the first innings at Centurion Park.

“We want to go with an extra bit of pace, even though Paterson has been superb for us,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma told reporters on Thursday. “Whatever happens from a performance point of view, it will put him (Maphaka) in good stead. He will be looking forward to running in with Kagiso Rabada over the next few days.

“You want to allow him to be as free as you can... and allow the exuberance of youth to come out. It is a case of bowl as quick as you can.

“He does not have a foundation (of playing) first class cricket, and this is certainly not a trial for him, we know what his talent is all about.”

The previous test at Newlands against India 12 months ago was completed in 107 overs as the visitors won by seven wickets, the shortest game to have a winner in Test history.

The pitch then drew heavy criticism and Bavuma seemed reluctant to discuss it on the eve of the fixture with Pakistan.

“The wicket looks quite interesting. Hop­efully it does go the full five days, or at least offers the opportunity to,” was all he said.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lords against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but Bavuma said they are fired up to close out the series against Pakistan and are not treating this as a dead rubber.

“The series is still on the line, it is not just a case of we ticked the box of being in the final,” Bavuma said. “We still want to be clinical, we are eying 2-0. The focus is still there.

“As much as we won last week, we were not at our best with bat and ball and that is something to work on.”

Pakistan will rue not closing out the first Test having reduced South Africa to 99-8 chasing 148 on a tough Centurion Park wicket, only for all-rounder Marco Jansen and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to carry the hosts to victory.

“It’s heartening to compete, but we have to be ruthless, and we have to cross that line somewhere,” the team’s skipper Shan Masood said on Thursday. “There’s a lot of potential in that side, and if we’re not crossing the line, we’re not doing our talent and ability justice.

“That only comes from a place of care, and yes we all make mistakes and sometimes don’t cross this line, but I really believe this side has the ability, and people have seen there is a lot more to this side than the results suggest.”

Shan suggested Pakistan may not go for a specialist spin option in order to ensure the presence of all-rounder Aamer Jamal, who according to the skipper adds balance to the side.

“Aamer links the team together,” he said. “He’s a very important player in the Test team going forward. That number eight position where you can bat as a very decent batter and bowl like a proper fast bowler.

“South Africa still have four seamers playing. They have the luxury of quite a lot of all-rounders in the squad. For us, it’ll be slightly trickier. We still feel pace will have a large role to play in these conditions.”

Pakistan have won only two of their previous 16 Tests in South Africa, and none since 2007. They have lost all four previous visits to Cape Town.

There is likely to be a bumper holiday crowd and they should enjoy the occasion with a sparse home calendar over the next 18 months.

According to the ICCs Future Tours Programme as it currently stands, this will be South Africa’s last home Test until the visit of Australia in September 2026, and their only home international across all three formats in 2025.

SOUTH AFRICA XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

PAKISTAN: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(wicket-keeper), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Abdullah Shafique, Mir Hamza, Noman Ali, Haseebullah Khan.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2025