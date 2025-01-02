Children above 10 will require new ‘biometric’ Form B

ISLAMABAD: Form B — the identity document issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for children — will now have special biometric security features, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The special security features will be included in the identity documents of all children above the age of 10, including fingerprints and photographs.

The issuance of these special Form B (registration certificate) will be carried out in phases from January 15.

The interior ministry said these steps will help prevent the theft and misuse of children’s identity information and prove helpful in preventing crimes like forgery of identity documents and illegal passports as well as human trafficking.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, in the first phase, fingerprints and photographs of children above the age of 10 and below the age of 18 will be taken at Nadra centres from January 15.

These children must be accompanied by one of the parents or legal guardians, who must also bring their computerised national identity card and the child’s computerised birth certificate, issued by the union council or town committee.

According to the spokesperson, children above the age of 10 and below the age of 18 will have to submit a Form B with fingerprints and a photograph issued by Nadra while applying for a new passport, while the old Form B, which does not include a photograph and fingerprints, will not be acceptable for children of this age group. According to a spokesperson, parents or legal guardians should obtain a new Form B with a photograph and fingerprints of a child above the age of 10 from Nadra.

The spokesperson said that steps will be taken to integrate Nadra’s identification system with the Civil Registration Management System of the provinces.

According to the spokesperson, steps will be taken to ensure better services on Nadra’s Pak ID mobile app and digital IDs will be issued to all Pakistani citizens.

