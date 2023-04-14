Nadra issued identity documents to 19.1m people in Karachi, claims MQM-P

• 13.5m adults, 41pc children living in metropolis issued CNICs and Form B, Nadra tells Muttahida minister

• Mustafa Kamal says enumerators haven’t visited 32,000 high-rises

KARACHI: While the figures compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed a declining trend in the population of Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Thursday questioned the entire census exercise by claiming that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had issued computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and Form B to around 19.1 million people who had mentioned Karachi as their place of residence.

Speaking at a press conference here, senior MQM-P leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said that Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari had sent a letter to Nadra on March 27 asking the authority to provide number of adults and children in entire Karachi.

“Nadra gave its reply on April 7 stating that the total number of CNICs issued so far in Karachi is 13.54 million and 41 per cent of children below 18 years are also registered with Nadra,” he said.

“This means around 19.1 million people are registered with Nadra having Karachi addresses in their CNICs and Form B. This is only data of residents of the metropolis. In addition, hundreds of thousands of people are living here but their place of residence mentioned on their CNICs is other than Karachi,” he said.

A copy of the Nadra’s letter provided by the MQM-P states: “With reference to your letter dated 27 March 2023 regarding CNIC holders and children below 18 years from entire Karachi, please be informed that total number of identities issued so far is 13.54 million. Furthermore, 41 per cent of children below 18 years are also registered with Nadra.”

Accompanied by MQM-P leader Anis Kaimkhani and others, Mr Kamal defended his party’s decision to stay in the coalition government at the Centre, and said that it was the reason the prime minister and other authorities listened to the MQM-P’s grievances and looked into evidence that forced the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to concede that there were 32,000 high-rise building in Karachi alone where enumerators did not pay a visit to count people.

Mr Kamal said that Karachi was the only city where 860 census blocks had houses in which only one person each was counted and the population of the entire block having 200 houses was shown at 200 persons only.

He said that according to the K-Electric the number of electric meters installed in Karachi was 3.4m and around 25pc households using electricity without meters. He said that it was ironic that the PBS showed number of houses in Karachi at only 2.9m.

Commenting on the accusation of different parties that the MQM-P had sold people of Karachi for a few ministries, Mr Kamal said that it was only his party that had fought for the rights of the people of Karachi and raised the issue of injustices in meetings with the prime minister, Sindh chief minister, federal ministers and officials of the PBS.

He asked whether the leadership of the Jamaat-i-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf met any authority and provide it evidence of wrongdoing in the census work. “The answer is in the negative as these parties are only issuing statements and doing nothing for the people.”

He advised the JI and PTI to stop being hypocrites and focus on welfare of the people.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023