E-Paper | January 01, 2025

PM Shehbaz lauds economic progress, stresses need for export-led growth

Dawn.com | APP Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 05:06pm
PM Shehbaz speaking at the federal cabiner meeting in Islamabad on January 1. — Screengrab via DawnNewsTV
PM Shehbaz speaking at the federal cabiner meeting in Islamabad on January 1. — Screengrab via DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded the economic progress achieved in the last nine months of his government’s tenure and emphasised export-led growth for the future.

His comments came a day after the government unveiled the National Eco­nomic Transforma­tion Plan 2024-29, with the promise to revive the country’s economy.

The five-year plan aims to address key economic challenges thro­ugh a targeted framework called the “Five Es” — Exports; E-Pakis­tan; Equity and Empo­werment; Environment, Food and Water Security; and Energy and Infrastructure.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz said, “You should feel encouraged by the successes of the previous nine months, and as I said, growth depends on exports.”

He added, “If want to achieve economic progress then it has to be export-led growth, we don’t have any other option — related to this, I believe we have to take off in the growth sector, stability has been achieved, and now we have to move forward.”

Congratulating the participants of the meeting on the new year, the prime minister said, “I pray to God that for Pakistan and its people, it is a year of joy and may it bring prosperity through our efforts.”

Referring to the five-year plan, he said, “For the new year, it would prove auspicious if we remain on track and work hard to achieve the goals set in the plan.”

He specifically appreciated the efforts of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and other cabinet members along with academics and the relevant government officials concerning the plan.

PM Shehbaz also commended the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the State Bank of Pakistan governor, the finance minister and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman for collecting an additional Rs72 billion under the advance-to-tax ratio which “contributed to achieving 97 per cent of the target for December committed to the International Monetary Fund.”

The prime minister noted that during the first five months of the current financial year, the remittances posted a record $15bn that he hoped would expand to $35bn by the end of the fiscal year.

Speaking about some of the measures taken to boost revenue, he said faceless interaction had started at Karachi’s port and through the Bill Gates Foundation, $6 million of funding was received for FBR digitalisation .

“All of them worked hard, and today a trial run has started in Karachi which is based on faceless interaction, and 89pc time has been reduced for container inspection” he said.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz said smuggling of sugar through Afghanistan had been reduced to zero which was a positive sign for the country’s economy.

He went on to say the government managed to achieve macroeconomic stability in nine months, “by the grace of God despite the sit-ins that left no stone unturned to sabotage the economy.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The Lost Year

The Lost Year

Zain Siddiqui
As of the end of 2024, younger Pakistanis can finally claim their inheritance from Pakistan’s generational trauma.

Opinion

Editorial

Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...
Charter of economy
Updated 31 Dec, 2024

Charter of economy

Before a consensus on economy is sought, the govt must resolve tensions with the opposition and reduce political temperatures.
Madressah compromise
31 Dec, 2024

Madressah compromise

A CLASH between the ruling coalition and the clerical old guard over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act,...
Safety at work
31 Dec, 2024

Safety at work

PAKISTAN’S first comprehensive occupational safety and health (OSH) profile exposes the inadequacies of worker...