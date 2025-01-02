E-Paper | January 02, 2025

Security official martyred in North Waziristan blast

Our Correspondent Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:01am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A security official was martyred and another seriously injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in tehsil Speenwam of North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

Sources said the IED explosion occurred when security personnel were clearing the area for a convoy in Speenwam near Mirali subdivision.

As a result of the blast, Naik Habib was martyred while Lance Naik Nisar was seriously injured. They were shifted to Mirali hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an operation to arrest the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...
Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...