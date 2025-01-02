Security official martyred in North Waziristan blast

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A security official was martyred and another seriously injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in tehsil Speenwam of North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

Sources said the IED explosion occurred when security personnel were clearing the area for a convoy in Speenwam near Mirali subdivision.

As a result of the blast, Naik Habib was martyred while Lance Naik Nisar was seriously injured. They were shifted to Mirali hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an operation to arrest the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025