E-Paper | January 01, 2025

Petrol, diesel jump; LPG becomes cheaper

Khaleeq Kiani Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday raised the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by 56 paise and Rs2.96 per litre, respectively, effective immediately for the fortnight ending Jan 15.

On the other hand, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified a reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by Rs4.01 per kg, or 1.58 per cent, for January.

In a late-night announ­cement, the Ministry of Finance said Ogra had worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of the fluctuations in the international market in the last fortnight.

The ex-depot price of HSD was increased by Rs2.96 per litre (1.1pc) to Rs258.34 for the next fortnight from Rs255.38 over the past fortnight.

Most of the transport sec­­tor runs on HSD. Its price is considered inflat­i­onary as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube wells and threshers and particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other eatables.

The ex-depot petrol price was set at Rs255.66 per litre against Rs252.10 in the outgoing fortnight. Petrol is mostly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, and it has a direct bearing on the budget of the middle and lower-middle classes.

At present, the government charges about Rs76 per litre tax on both petrol and HSD. Although the GST is zero on all petroleum products, the government charges Rs60 per litre petroleum development levy on both products. It also charges about Rs16 per litre customs duty on petrol and HSD. In addition, about Rs17 per litre distribution and sales margins are going to oil companies and their dealers.

LPG

Ogra notified the new price for an 11.8kg cylinder, which was Rs2,953.36 for January compared to Rs3,000.79 in December.

The oil and gas regulatorr said the LPG producer price was linked with Saudi Aramco’s contract price (CP) and the US dollar exchange rate.

As compared to the previous month, Saudi Aramco’s CP decreased by 2pc while the average dollar exchange rate slightly increased by 0.12pc, resulting in a reduction in LPG’s consumer price by Rs47.43 per cylinder (1.58pc).

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

THOUGH the nation failed to achieve much-needed stability in the year just concluded, largely due to a controversial...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...
On the front lines
01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Charter of economy
Updated 31 Dec, 2024

Charter of economy

Before a consensus on economy is sought, the govt must resolve tensions with the opposition and reduce political temperatures.
Madressah compromise
31 Dec, 2024

Madressah compromise

A CLASH between the ruling coalition and the clerical old guard over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act,...
Safety at work
31 Dec, 2024

Safety at work

PAKISTAN’S first comprehensive occupational safety and health (OSH) profile exposes the inadequacies of worker...