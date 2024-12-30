Inadequate labour protections leave millions at risk

• Ministry’s report exposes gaps in occupational safety standards, calls for urgent reforms

• Current legislation lacks coverage for informal sectors, small-scale industries

• Agriculture, construction, manufacturing account for most workplace injuries

ISLAMABAD: The country’s occupational safety and health (OSH) profile for its large workforce is alarmingly inadequate, requiring urgent reforms at both federal and provincial levels to ensure safe working conditions.

This has been found in a first-of-its-kind report, Pakistan National Profile on Occupational Safety and Health, concluded by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the technical and financial support of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the European Union.

“In conclusion, while a national OSH system partially exists in Pakistan, it is neither complete nor fully functioning,” the report said, identifying the most prominent issues in this regard as significant gaps in existing legislation and its limited coverage, poor compliance even with existing legal requirements in many sectors, particularly informal and small-scale industries.

The report pointed out inadequate infrastructure for OSH implementation, including inspection mechanisms, regulatory bodies and training institutions besides insufficient human, technical and human resources.

“Furthermore, OSH awareness and training are inadequate, and there are inadequate mechanisms for notification and recording of occupational disease and injuries. Worker participation and representation are also limited,” it observed.

While the report called for a multi-faceted approach involving legislative reforms, capacity-building, awareness campaigns, investment in infrastructure and resources and the active engagement of all stakeholders, it also highlighted some of the strengths within the system that could be further developed and built upon to secure the safety and well-being of labour force across the country.

Pakistan’s labour force accounts for more than half the population, with around 134 million people aged 15 and above categorised as the working population, according to the 2020-21 Labour Force Survey. However, only 72m are part of the recorded workforce, spread across agriculture (37.4pc), industry (15pc) and services (16pc).

On paper, the federal and provincial labour policies call for the recording and notification of occupational accidents and diseases in conformity with the ILO Code of Practice on the Recording and Notification of Occupational Accidents and Diseases.

Although the provincial OSH Acts do cover the recording and notification of occupational accidents and diseases, a detailed regulation that guides employers and workers has not yet been formulated and approved by any province.

Many small industries, shops and establishments are not even aware of the occupational accidents and disease recording and notification procedures, but the competent authorities have not yet drawn up a plan to foster the notification and recording of incidents in line with the ILO code.

A system of enforcement and adequate penalties is in place, but it is not functioning adequately due to the law enforcement capacity of the labour departments, which have limited financial and technical human resources.

Factories, shops and establishments are required to provide social protection and compensation under the federal and provincial Workmen’s Compensation Acts and Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI) Acts.

Most medium and large enterprises and exporters are registered with both ESSIs and private insurance companies. However, most shops, establishments, and small industrial units do not provide social protection and compensation to their workers.

Based on the 2021 Labour Force Survey, the report noted that sectors that account for the greatest percentage of occupational disease or injury sufferers were agriculture (29.3pc), construction (19.7pc), manufacturing (19.1pc), wholesale and retail trade (13.7pc) and transport, storage and communication (10.2pc).

An examination of occupational injuries and disease distribution among male workers and female workers by economic activity showcased some changes over the past several years. In 2017-18 and 2018-19, agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing sectors accounted for roughly 80pc of all female workers who suffered an occupational injury or disease.

However, in 2020-21, the sector only accounted for 61.7pc, with manufacturing suddenly spiking to account for a much greater proportion of injuries and ailments among women workers (24.8pc in 2020-21 versus just 6.4pc in 2018-19).

Over the reference years of 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21, the agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing sectors were the major contributors towards occupational injury or disease among males.

In these years, the percentage of distribution of injury or disease was 38pc, 34.5pc and 26.3pc, respectively, among male workers in the agriculture-related sector. The other major contributor towards injury and disease burden among males was the construction activity, with 18.9pc, 23pc and 21.2pc in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21, respectively.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024