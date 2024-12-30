E-Paper | December 30, 2024

Arshad Zuberi passes away in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 07:48am

KARACHI: Arshad A. Zuberi, the deputy chief executive of Business Recorder Group, passed away after protracted illness on Sunday.

He was 72.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

The funeral prayers will be offered on Monday (today) at 1:30pm at the Noorul Islam mosque near Zamzama Park, DHA.

According to his profile posted on the website of Business Recorder, Arshad Zuberi earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States in 1973 and joined the Business Recorder Group’s Apex Printry as Technical Director in 1974. He was responsible for security printing of bank documents.

He then became printer and publisher of Business Recorder in 1981. In 1985, he was promoted to deputy chief executive, and was looking after administration, accounts and advertising.

Arshad Zuberi served as the secretary general of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society a number of times. He was also the founding member and the first secretary general of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

His death was widely condoled by senior government functionaries, journalist bodies and civil society.

In a statement, members and staff of the PBA expressed deep sorrow and offered their condolences on the sad demise of Mr Zuberi.

“Arshad Zuberi was a highly respected member of the Board and during his various tenures in the executive committee of PBA he was instrumental in resolving many issues faced by the broadcasters. PBA members highly lauded his services and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him eternal peace and his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the PBA statement added.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate reckoning
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

Climate reckoning

Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.
SOE burden
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

SOE burden

PAKISTAN’S state-owned enterprises are haemorrhaging, putting a tremendous burden on the debt-ridden ...
Unlearning hate
30 Dec, 2024

Unlearning hate

THE problem of xenophobia and intolerance are deep-rooted in our society. An important study conducted some years ...
Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...