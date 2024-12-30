Arshad Zuberi passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Arshad A. Zuberi, the deputy chief executive of Business Recorder Group, passed away after protracted illness on Sunday.

He was 72.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

The funeral prayers will be offered on Monday (today) at 1:30pm at the Noorul Islam mosque near Zamzama Park, DHA.

According to his profile posted on the website of Business Recorder, Arshad Zuberi earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States in 1973 and joined the Business Recorder Group’s Apex Printry as Technical Director in 1974. He was responsible for security printing of bank documents.

He then became printer and publisher of Business Recorder in 1981. In 1985, he was promoted to deputy chief executive, and was looking after administration, accounts and advertising.

Arshad Zuberi served as the secretary general of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society a number of times. He was also the founding member and the first secretary general of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

His death was widely condoled by senior government functionaries, journalist bodies and civil society.

In a statement, members and staff of the PBA expressed deep sorrow and offered their condolences on the sad demise of Mr Zuberi.

“Arshad Zuberi was a highly respected member of the Board and during his various tenures in the executive committee of PBA he was instrumental in resolving many issues faced by the broadcasters. PBA members highly lauded his services and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him eternal peace and his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the PBA statement added.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024