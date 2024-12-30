E-Paper | December 30, 2024

‘Eight killed on Afghan side during border clashes’

Umer Farooq Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 07:49am

PESHAWAR: At least eight people were killed and 13, including civilians, injured on the Afghan side during clashes, which continued till late Saturday night, according to security officials.

The two sides have been exchanging fire since Pakistani fighter jets bombed alleged camps of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan’s eastern Pak­tika province on Tuesday.

One Frontier Corps soldier was martyred, while 11 others were injured in fresh clashes, which began after a failed bid by militants on the Afghan side to infiltrate into Pakistan, according to sources.

On Friday night, militants tried to infiltrate the border, but their attempt was foiled by security forces.

Sources say Pakistani forces ‘inflicted heavy losses’ during skirmishes over the weekend

After their infiltration attempt was thwarted, the militants joined Afghan forces and fired on Pakistani posts using light and heavy weapons on Saturday morning.

The Afghan forces and militants targeted border posts in Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha and Tari Mengal areas in day-long clashes.

In the retaliatory fire, Pakistani security forces inflicted significant losses on the other side and forced them to abandon their border posts, sources claimed.

Pakistan has repeatedly shared its concerns with Kabul over the use of its soil by militants for cross-border terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the Afghan government to take action against the TTP and said attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil were a “red line” for the country.

He said Islamabad was ready to hold talks with Kabul on the issue, but dialogues and attacks “can’t go together”.

According to sources, the Afghan Taliban had been continuously supporting TTP terrorists based on their side of the border.

The strikes on Tuesday came the same day that a Pakistani delegation, led by Special Representative Muhammad Sadiq, met interim interior minister Sirajudddin Haqqani and foreign minister Amir Muttaqi in Kabul to resume diplomatic dialogue after a year-long hiatus.

The Afghan government lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the air strikes and claimed that at least 46 people, mainly women and children, were killed.

The strikes by Pakistan were carried out days after 16 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Makeen area of South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate reckoning
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

Climate reckoning

Pakistan cannot afford to wait for global consensus to act. We are indeed living in what scientists describe as “a dangerous new era”.
SOE burden
Updated 30 Dec, 2024

SOE burden

PAKISTAN’S state-owned enterprises are haemorrhaging, putting a tremendous burden on the debt-ridden ...
Unlearning hate
30 Dec, 2024

Unlearning hate

THE problem of xenophobia and intolerance are deep-rooted in our society. An important study conducted some years ...
Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...