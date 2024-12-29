2024 worst year in history for children in conflict, Unicef says

• War, violence responsible for 80pc of humanitarian crises, impacting basic needs

• 47.2m children displaced by end of 2023; over 52m out of school

ISLAMABAD: The impact of armed conflicts on children around the world reached devastating and likely record levels in 2024, according to a review by Unicef of the latest available data and prevailing global trends.

More children than ever are estimated to be either living in conflict zones or forcibly displaced due to conflict and violence. A record number of children affected by conflict are having their rights violated, including being killed and injured, out of school, missing life-saving vaccines, and being critically malnourished, Unicef said on Saturday.

The number is only expected to grow. Conflict drives approximately 80 per cent of all humanitarian needs around the world, disrupting access to essentials, including safe water, food and healthcare.

Over 473 million children — more than one in six globally — now live in areas affected by conflict, with the world experiencing the highest number of conflicts since World War II.

The percentage of the world’s children living in conflict zones has doubled — from around 10 per cent in the 1990s to almost 19pc today.

By the end of 2023, 47.2m children had been displaced due to conflict and violence, with trends in 2024 indicating additional displacement due to the intensification of conflicts, including in Haiti, Lebanon, Myanmar, the State of Palestine, and Sudan.

Children account for 30pc of the global population, yet on average account for roughly 40pc of refugee populations and 49pc of internally displaced people. In countries affected by conflict, on average, over a third of the population is poor (34.8pc) compared to just over 10pc in non-conflict-affected countries.

“By almost every measure, 2024 has been one of the worst years on record for children in conflict in Unicef’s history — both in terms of the number of children affected and the level of impact on their lives,” said Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“A child growing up in a conflict zone is far more likely to be out of school, malnourished, or forced from their home — too often repeatedly — compared to a child living in places of peace. This must not be the new normal. We cannot allow a generation of children to become collateral damage to the world’s unchecked wars. Children in war zones face a daily struggle for survival that deprives them of a childhood,” said Russell.

“Their schools are bombed, homes destroyed, and families torn apart. They lose not only their safety and access to basic life-sustaining necessities, but also their chance to play, to learn, and to simply be children. The world is failing these children. As we look towards 2025, we must do more to turn the tide and save and improve the lives of children.”

In the latest available data, from 2023, the United Nations verified a record 32,990 grave violations against 22,557 children — the highest number since Security Council-mandated monitoring began.

The situation for women and girls is particularly concerning, with widespread reports of rape and sexual violence in conflict settings. Education has been severely disrupted in conflict zones. More than 52m children in countries affected by conflict are estimated to be out of school. The destruction of educational infrastructure and insecurity near schools have exacerbated an already dire situation for children’s education in these regions.

Malnutrition among children in conflict zones has also risen to alarming levels, as conflict and armed violence continue to be the primary drivers of hunger in numerous hotspots, disrupting food systems, displacing populations, and obstructing humanitarian access.

Conflicts are also having devastating effect on children’s access to critical healthcare. Around 40pc of un- and under-vaccinated children live in countries that are either partially or entirely affected by conflict.

The impact on children’s mental health is also huge. Exposure to violence, destruction and loss of loved ones can manifest in children through reactions such as depression, nightmares and difficulty sleeping, aggressive or withdrawn behaviour, sadness and fear, among others.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024