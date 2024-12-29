E-Paper | December 29, 2024

Former SC judge Ijazul Hassan passes away in Islamabad

Bureau Report Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 11:49am

PESHAWAR: A former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Peshawar High Court retired Justice Ijazul Hassan passed away after brief illness in Islamabad on Saturday.

His funeral prayers will be held today (Sunday) at 11am at H-11 Graveyard, Islamabad.

The deceased was father of chartered accountant Jawad Hassan and director ministry of commerce Fawad Hassan, and father-in-law of Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohaila.

The deceased had served as a judge of the PHC from 2000 till 2007, and that of the Supreme Court form 2007 till 2009.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...