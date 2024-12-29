Former SC judge Ijazul Hassan passes away in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: A former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Peshawar High Court retired Justice Ijazul Hassan passed away after brief illness in Islamabad on Saturday.

His funeral prayers will be held today (Sunday) at 11am at H-11 Graveyard, Islamabad.

The deceased was father of chartered accountant Jawad Hassan and director ministry of commerce Fawad Hassan, and father-in-law of Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohaila.

The deceased had served as a judge of the PHC from 2000 till 2007, and that of the Supreme Court form 2007 till 2009.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024