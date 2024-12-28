E-Paper | December 28, 2024

Stocks partially recover overnight losses

Muhammad Kashif Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 10:38am

KARACHI: After suffering significant losses in the last two sessions in a short four-day week, the stock market on Friday witnessed an aggressive return of value-hunters, helping the benchmark KSE 100 index partially recover overnight losses.

Topline Securities Ltd said the recovery was observed as the index traded mainly in the positive zone to close at the 111,351 level, up 927.86 or 0.84 per cent.

The top contribution to the index came from Mari Petroleum, Meezan Bank, PSO, Bank Alflah and TRG Pakistan, which contributed 416 points.

TRG remained in the limelight as disclosure concerning Greentree Holdings’ (subs­­tantial shareholder) inte­ntion to buy up to 35.145pc stake in TRG Pakistan garnered investor interest.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said stocks recovered near year-end close on a strong corporate profit outlook.

Strong rupee, reports of surging exports, higher global crude oil prices and the falling government bond yields amid thin inflation bolstered investor sentiments.

Ali Najib, Head of Sales at Insight Securities, said investors, after suffering massive losses in the last two sessions, opted to do some value buying in exploration and production, banks, oil marketing companies, technology and cement.

As a result, the trading volume rose 29.91pc to 815.92 million shares while the traded value fell 1.98pc to Rs32.91bn day-on-day.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Fauji Foods (104.42m shares), WorldCall Telecom (74.13m shares), Cnergyico PK (40.46m shares), TRG Pakistan (40.06m shares) and Hascol Petroleum (34.62m shares).

The shares registering the most significant increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Hoechst Pakistan (Rs147.06), Ismail Industries (Rs79.71), Bata Pakistan (Rs53.65), Sapphire Textile (Rs36.86) and Faisal Spinning Mills (Rs28.83).

The companies registering significant decreases in their share prices in absolute terms were Rafhan Maize (Rs113.46), Nestle Pakistan (Rs53.11), Premium Textile (Rs27.22), Haleon Pakistan (Rs23.20) and Mitchells Fruit Farm (Rs21.44).

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...
Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...