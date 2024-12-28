E-Paper | December 28, 2024

PIA includes ATR aircraft into operational duty

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 28, 2024

RAWALPINDI: As part of enhancing its fleet, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has brought back another long-grounded ATR aircraft into operational duty, a spokesman for the airline said on Friday.

He said the addition of the ATR aircraft would strengthen PIA’s flights to Gilgit, Sukkur, Turbat and Gwadar.

The PIA management is trying to ensure regularity of schedule, the spokesman said, adding that PIA’s on-time performance target had been set at 90pc, which the airlines was successfully achieving on a daily basis.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2024

