Trump aide raises PTI hopes with pro-Imran remarks

WASHINGTON: Another statement in support of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan by a member of US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming team has again raised the spirits of the opposition leader’s party, which has been campaigning for his release.

In an interview with the US digital platform Newsmax on Wednesday, Richard Grenell, who has been named as Trump’s ‘envoy for special missions’, sharply criticised the Biden administration’s policies toward Pakistan, particularly its handling of the country’s missile programme and the imprisonment of Imran Khan.

Grenell’s outspoken comments, part of a growing series of statements and tweets made over the past couple of weeks, have garnered significant attention in Pakistan, where both the government and the opposition are grappling with the implications of his remarks.

Known for his active engagement on social media, Grenell has frequently tweeted in support of the imprisoned former prime minister, urging his release. His posts, including the now-viral “Free Imran Khan!” tweet, have been widely shared by PTI supporters.

Richard Grenell draws parallels between Trump and PTI founder, says both facing ‘baseless’ corruption allegations

In the appearance on Newsmax, Grenell pointed out that Trump’s administration had a much better relationship with Pakistan, especially under the leadership of Imran Khan.

“That’s because Imran Khan was an outlier. He was a former cricket player who wasn’t a politician. He spoke in very common-sense language, and he and Donald Trump had a very good relationship.”

Grenell’s connection to the PTI leader appears rooted in shared political values and his perception of Mr Khan as a victim of authoritarianism.

He further elaborated that Imran’s “outsider status” was a key factor in their rapport, underscoring his belief that non-politicians often make the best leaders.

“I actually believe that having people from the outside, non-politicians, common-sense people, businesspeople are the ones that do best,” he added. This reflects Grenell’s broader belief in the value of pragmatic leadership, a theme that also resonated with Trump.

However, his comments also had a direct focus on Imran Khan’s imprisonment. He criticised what he described as politically motivated charges, drawing parallels between Khan’s situation and that of Trump, whom he said faced similar politically charged allegations. “He is currently in prison (on) a lot of the same allegations, just like President Trump, where the ruling party put him in prison and created some corruption allegations and false allegations,” Grenell stated.

His vocal support for Imran Khan has contributed to a growing social media presence, with his following rising dramatically in just a short period. Grenell’s comments have also made him a popular figure among PTI supporters, and his influence has quickly spread across platforms.

Missile programme

The issue of Pakistan’s missile programme has been a source of tension between the two nations for years, with the Biden administration recently imposing sanctions on Pakistani entities accused of contributing to missile development. Grenell also highlighted these tensions, suggesting that future US foreign policy will need to engage more directly with Pakistan on these matters.

Emphasising that countries with nuclear capabilities, such as Pakistan, required a different foreign policy approach, particularly in regard to their missile programmes, he accused the Biden White House of neglecting such critical issues until the final days of its term.

“Add Pakistan to the long list of subjects that Jake Sullivan and the Biden team have clearly decided they have to make progress on here, at the very end of the last 45 days, because they haven’t made progress in the last four years,” he said. He also argued that the US needs to take a clearer and more direct approach to these matters, rather than delaying action.

In his conversation, Grenell also revealed that future secretary of state, Marco Rubio, will be tasked with add­r­e­ssing issues such as Pakistan’s nuclear and missile amb­itions. “Obviously, if a country has nuclear weapons, it changes the position of how we deal with that. And Pakistan is one of those countries that has nuclear weapons.”

PTI welcomes, others sceptical

Grenell’s statements have not only sparked political discussions in the US, but have also boosted the morale of PTI and his supporters. The remarks have provided a renewed sense of hope for Imran Khan’s followers.

According to media reports, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqqas Akram and other party leaders welcomed the statement, saying that if someone advocates for human rights “he will be welcomed”.

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that they wanted to secure Imran Khan’s freedom in accordance with the law and Constitution. He said the party “will neither request nor expect any interference”.

The question now arises: are Grenell’s statements a reflection of his personal views, or will they have a lasting impact on the Trump administration’s future policies toward Pakistan?

Many in Pakistan, especially Mr Khan’s supporters, are closely watching the Trump aide’s growing influence and social media following, and hope his advocacy for the incarcerated PTI leader will lead to a shift in US policy towards Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, cautioned that Grenell’s media statements should not be mistaken for formal policy declarations. “Such statements have little impact on the situation on the ground and may not be sufficient to spring Imran Khan out,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024