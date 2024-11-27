US lawmakers, Amnesty call for Imran’s release

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers, officials from both the Biden and Trump administrations, and Amnesty International, on Tuesday called for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan and an end to the use of “excessive force” against PTI protesters.

A particularly notable statement came from Richard Grenell, former Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration and a key figure in Trump’s transition team.

Grenell, who has also been selected to lead peace talks with Russia over Ukraine, issued a succinct demand on his official Twitter account: “Release Imran Khan.”

He accompanied the statement with a Bloomberg report on the unfolding situation in Islamabad.

Another member of the first Trump administration, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, expressed concern about the reported shoot-at-sight order, calling it “a catastrophic mistake”.

“This is not the way to enforce law and order. For the sake of Pakistan and its future, the order must be rescinded immediately, and a reconciliation process, with assistance from Pakistan’s friends, must start immediately,” he wrote in a tweet.

Decry ‘use of excessive force’ against protesters, curbs on internet

As the US media highlighted the events of the last two days, members of the US Congress also intensified their criticism of Pakistan’s political and human rights situation, calling for the release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and condemning the suppression of protests and dissent.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim lawmaker from Michigan, described the repression of protesters in Pakistan and the escalation of political violence as “an attempt to suppress democracy and human rights”.

She expressed solidarity with the Pakistani people, saying, “I stand with the brave Pakistanis who are rising up and protesting for change”.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, co-chair of the Human Rights Caucus, emphasised the importance of fundamental freedoms.

“Freedom of speech and the freedom to peacefully protest are essential to democracy — that holds true in the United States, in Pakistan, and around the globe,” she stated, expressing support for pro-democracy advocates in Pakistan fighting for justice and human rights.

Congressman Ro Khanna also voiced his concern over recent developments.

“Deeply concerned by reports that the regime in Pakistan is cutting internet, blocking roads, and abducting activists this weekend,” he said, underscoring his commitment to freedom of speech and a free internet as the representative for Silicon Valley.

Representative Summer Lee praised the resilience of Pakistani protesters. “I am moved by the bravery demonstrated by the Pakistani people as they protest for electoral integrity and judicial fairness,” she said, condemning any violent suppression of their fundamental rights.

Congressman Brad Sherman highlighted ongoing human rights abuses, including “disappearances, forced conversions”, and abuses of the blasphemy law.

He also condemned sectarian violence in the Kurram district, which has claimed over 80 lives, and reaffirmed the right of Imran Khan’s supporters to peacefully demonstrate.

Several lawmakers referred to this statement while urging Pakistani authorities to uphold democratic principles and respect citizens’ rights.

These remarks underscore the growing bipartisan concern in the US over the political and human rights situation in Pakistan and the treatment of those advocating for change.

Amnesty International has also raised serious concerns about the handling of protests by the Pakistani authorities, particularly the excessive use of force.

“The government must fully protect and ensure the rights of protesters and immediately rescind the ‘shoot-on-sight’ orders that provide undue and excessive powers to the military,” it stated.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024