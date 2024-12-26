Congregation celebrates Christmas with aplomb in garrison city

RAWALPINDI: As the Christian community celebrated Christmas in the garrison city with religious fervour and enthusiasm, the army chief joined them at St. Joseph’s Cathedral — where the city’s biggest gathering was held — on Wednesday, underscoring the spirit of inclusivity and harmony.

The congregation extended a warm welcome to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, expressing gratitude for his presence and solidarity on the cherished occasion.

The altar and podium of the cathedral got purple covers and flowers while priests also wore purple attire as the Christians believe that purple colour is associated with riches, royalty and authority.

The churches in Rawal­pindi had organised midnight and morning services where prayers were offered.

Army chief attends ceremony at St. Joseph’s Cathedral

On the occasion, people decorated Christmas trees and made special meals. Cakes and other bakery items are commonly known as special meal, but people said spicy biryani and fried chicken are also part of every meal on Christmas.

The localities where Chris­tians live such as Mohanpura, behind Holy Family Hospital, Westridge Bazaar, Allah­abad, Arya Mohallah, Gowalmandi, Dhoke Ratta, Javed Colony, Dhoke Ellahi Bux, Dhoke Chaudhrian, etc were also decorated.

“Music programmes and decoration of houses are main part of the celebrations but people also arrange private family parties and pay visit to parks,” said Eman Bhatti, a resident of Satellite Town.

He said children were especially excited as they got new clothes and gifts.

Mushtaq Masih, a resident of Kohinoor Mills, said that despite harsh weather people gathered at Sacred Heart Church Westridge and performed religious rituals. He complained that families faced problem in cooking because of low gas pressure.

Police had made elaborate arrangements for security outside and inside the churches by deploying police personnel there.

The Water and Sanitation Agency, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Com­pany, and the Rawalpindi and Chaklala Canton­ment boards organised ceremonies for over 4,000 of their workers from the Christian community.

Minorities’ role

Speaking at the Christmas Mass on Wednesday, Gen Munir acknowledged the contributions of Christians and other minority communities to Pakistan’s cultural, social, economic and national progress.

He said that their contribution to the country’s progress remained a source of pride and strength for the nation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The COAS conveyed his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community across the nation. He emphasised that “Christmas serves as a profound reminder of the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill — principles that bind our diverse society together”.

