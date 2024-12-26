Tarar accuses PTI of fuelling controversy over military trials

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minis­ter for Information Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday accused the PTI of making the military court issue controversial for political gain and fabricating baseless claims to obtain concessions.

Twenty-five PTI activists were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years by a military court for their involvement in the May 9, 2023 riots, the military’s media wing said on Dec 21.

The United Kingdom on Monday said the trial of civilians in military courts “lacks transparency”, while the European Union expressed concern, stating that “these verdicts are seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the Inter­nati­onal Covenant on Civil and Political Rights”.

During a press conference today, the information minister argued that the military will prosecute those who attack military installations, even if they are civilians.

Party slams minister for ‘advocating for military courts’

Talking to the media, the minister said that military court sentences do not infringe upon the right to a fair trial, as individuals are granted access to a lawyer, family, and still have the opportunity to appeal twice, both within the military and the relevant high court.

He claimed that international laws have been followed in the trial of those involved in the May 9 tragedy and there were no human rights violations.

He stated that PTI is falsely creating an anti-country narrative about the military courts, which operate legally under an act of the parliament and in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Tarar emphasised that military court trials are held when there is an attack on defence installations, such as the incidents at Corps Commander House, Mardan, and Bala Hissar Fort.

He stressed that when such a building is attacked and burned, it is the responsibility of the defence establishment to arrest the accused, much like the railway police would file an FIR for crimes committed on the railways.

The federal information minister stated that just as drug-related cases are tried in Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) courts, terrorism cases in Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs), and attacks on railway facilities are handled by the railway police, similarly, cases involving attacks on military installations are prosecuted in military courts.

These cases are prosecuted under the military act, ensuring a fair trial, and there is irrefutable evidence against the culprits. The right to appeal against the military courts’ decision is upheld, and PTI should utilise the legal remedies available to them.

He also reminded that PTI’s founding chairman had previously praised the virtues of military courts, underscoring the undeniable evidence against those tried and the importance of upholding the rule of law. He pointed out that video clips of these statements are still circulating on social media.

PTI reacts

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram on Wednesday criticised Information Minister Attaullah Tarar for advocating for the trial of civilians in military courts, stating that the trials “tarnished Pakistan’s democratic and constitutional image around the world”.

“Advocating for military courts is the only means of survival this government has,” Mr Akram wrote on X. “They have the bloodstains of the Constitution and democracy on their sleeves and know that they are no longer worthy of facing the people.”

The PTI information secretary added that military courts had “tarnished Pakistan’s democratic and constitutional image across the world”.

“To save their politics, these people [the PML-N] have sold the constitution, law, democracy, the fundamental rights of the people, and even future generations,” he added.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024