PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram slams info minister for ‘advocating for military courts’

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Wednesday criticised Information Minister Attaullah Tarar for advocating for the trial of civilians in military courts, stating that the trials “tarnished Pakistan’s democratic and constitutional image around the world”.

Twenty-five PTI activists were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to 10 years by a military court for their involvement in the May 9, 2023 riots, the military’s media wing said on December 21.

The United Kingdom on Monday said the trial of civilians in military courts “lacks transparency”, while the European Union expressed concern, stating that “these verdicts are seen as inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the Inter­national Covenant on Civil and Political Rights”.

During a press conference today, the information minister argued that the military will prosecute those who attack military installations, even if they are civilians.

Responding to foreign criticism, Tarar said that Pakistan’s prosecution of civilians in military courts follows a legal process established by parliament. He maintained that the Supreme Court orders ensure fair trials with rights to counsel, family access, records, and appeals.

In a written statement posted on the PTI’s official X account, Akram called Tarar’s press conference “a collection of lies and superstitions”, adding that “no serious statement” can be expected from the current administration.

“Advocating for military courts is the only means of survival for this government,” Akram wrote. “They have the bloodstains of the Constitution and democracy on their sleeves and know that they are no longer worthy of facing the people.”

The PTI information secretary added that military courts had “tarnished Pakistan’s democratic and constitutional image across the world”.

“To save their politics, these people [the PML-N] have sold the constitution, law, democracy, the fundamental rights of the people, and even future generations,” he added.

Addressing Tarar, Akram told him to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, as well as allegations of electoral fraud in February’s General Elections.

Later on Wednesday, Akram uploaded a video statement to X, where he welcomed international scrutiny of military trials, mentioning the United States, UK and EU by name.

“The international community is talking about this, but Pakistan is not the only country criticised for human rights violations that have taken place,” he said, emphasising that America was a “historical partner” to Pakistan.

“If something happens here, people will talk. The PTI cannot shut anyone’s mouth or stop them from speaking,” he added.

Citing the example of incoming US special envoy Richard Grennell — one of the many political actors calling for Imran’s release — Akram said that the international community “believes in human rights and democracy” and maintained that this criticism “should not be treated as foreign interference”.

“The PTI as a party is grateful for those speaking up for human rights and upholding the rule of law,” Akram said, concluding his statement.