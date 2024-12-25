E-Paper | December 25, 2024

‘Privatising SOEs to ease burden on exchequer’

The Newspaper's Reporter Published December 25, 2024 Updated December 25, 2024 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: Priv­a­tisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that privatising government entities will eliminate the constant burden on the national exchequer.

While chairing a meeting of the Board of the Privatisation Com­mission on Tues­day, the minister said a different strategy would be adopted for divesting Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in light of the previous experience and process.

After the recent reforms, he added that attracting buyers for PIA has been made easier, which is expected to yield better results.

Mr Aleem stressed that privatising state-owned enterprises (SOEs) must be completed in accordance with laws and regulations, and nothing can go against the existing procedure at any cost.

He directed the acceleration of the work on the projects in line with transparency.

On the issue of the privatisation of power distribution companies, he said that issues related to the Ministry of Energy should be finalised within a week.

Moreover, the board should also take up pending matters with relevant ministries to complete them quickly.

Proceedings of the previous meeting were approved, and recommendations were made for various state-owned enterprises.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram ‘roadmap’
Updated 25 Dec, 2024

Kurram ‘roadmap’

The state must provide ironclad guarantees that the local population will be protected from all forms of terrorism.
Snooping state
25 Dec, 2024

Snooping state

THE state’s attempts to pry into citizens’ internet activities continue apace. The latest in this regard is a...
A welcome first step
25 Dec, 2024

A welcome first step

THE commencement of a dialogue between the PTI and the coalition parties occupying the treasury benches in ...
High troop losses
Updated 24 Dec, 2024

High troop losses

Continuing terror attacks show that our counterterrorism measures need a revamp. Localised IBOs appear to be a sound and available option.
Energy conundrum
24 Dec, 2024

Energy conundrum

THE onset of cold weather in the country has brought with it a familiar woe: a severe shortage of piped gas for...
Positive cricket change
24 Dec, 2024

Positive cricket change

HEADING into their Champions Trophy title defence, Pakistan are hitting the right notes. Mohammad Rizwan’s charges...