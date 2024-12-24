KP govt forms roadmap for peace in Kurram

• Raising of special force, check posts, social media crackdown, de-weaponisation among steps planned to curb violence in district

• Two men waylaid, decapitated en route to Parachinar

• CM says no decision yet on action in Khyber, Bannu

PESHAWAR / KURRAM: As Kurram remains cut off from the rest of the country due to violent clashes that have claimed more than 100 lives since October, the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa government has formulated a comprehensive peace plan invol­v­ing a special force, security checkpoints, dewe­a­pon­isation, and a crackdown on inflammatory social media.

As the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur mulled these measures, two people on their way to Parachinar were shot dead and decapitated in the Bagan area of the tribal district by unknown assailants on Monday.

In order to stem incidents of violence, the KP governm­ent will raise a special force to secure the Parachinar highway on which temporary checkpoints will be established, followed by permanent posts.

“A total of 399 personnel will be recruited for the purpose. Initially, temporary check posts will be established on the road, while permanent posts will be established in the future,” a statement said, adding that the road would be reopened after a peace agreement was signed between both groups.

The meeting, according to the official statement, also discussed that after the apex committee’s decision, all the illegal weapons in the area would be confiscated by Feb­r­uary 1.

A special desk would, however, be established at the provincial home department for the issuance of arms licences on a need basis, the statement said, adding that the cabinet also decided to demolish all bunkers in Kurram by February 1.

The government also decided to launch a crackdown against people using social media sites for incitement. It was decided that a cell of the Federal Investi­ga­tion Agency would be established to block the social media accounts involved in spreading sectarian hatred.

On the occasion, CM Gan­d­a­pur said that Kurram’s issue was a conflict between two groups and not militancy. He said locals wanted peace but some elements were trying to destabilise the situation by spreading sectarian hatred.

Mr Gandapur said that there was a huge number of illegal weapons in the area. “The government does not have any policy of allowing armed groups to keep heavy weapons,” the statement quoted CM Gandapur as saying. He said that the government would not compromise on establishing its writ and protecting the life and property of the locals, adding that the government had involved jirgas at different levels to resolve this problem.

Participants of the meeting were told that jirgas were involved in finding a long-term solution to the Kurram violence. The government has also sent essential commodities, including medicines, to the district using its helicopter which has so far transported as many as 220 people.

The cabinet approved releasing wheat at subsidised rates to address the food shortage in Kurram and the finance department would allocate Rs47.110 million for 1,119 metric tonnes.

The CM also discussed a potential military operation in district Bannu’s Jani Khel and district Khyber’s Tirah areas, saying the government had not made any decision regarding a military offensive in these parts of the province.

It may be noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee decided on Friday that temporary evacuations would be carried out in some parts of the Khyber and Bannu districts amid efforts to cleanse the areas of miscreants and ensure the safety of their residents.

Two killed in Kurram

Meanwhile, two persons were killed and later decapitated after being waylaid on their way towards Parachinar in Bagan area of district Kurram on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Sources said that Ishaq Hussain and Waseem Hussain, residents of Parachinar who had returned from abroad, had hired the services of some persons to reach Parachinar. They were intercepted by the culprits on their way, however, and shot dead followed by decapitation.

National Assembly lawmaker Hameed Hussain and Jalal Hussain, a Turi tribal elder, strongly condemned the killing and demanded the arrest of the culprits. They said that the incident took place at a time when peace efforts were underway, adding that the government should secure the main highway.

Moreover, a protest over the closure of roads and the volatile law and order situation in the district continued for the fourth day. The situation in the tribal district deteriorated after a convoy of passenger vehicles came under attack in lower Kurram last month. The attack triggered armed clashes between the two groups which left over 130 persons.

The government later announced a seven-day peace deal that was later extended for three days and enforced by the district administration. Since then, a grand jirga has been holding negotiations.

