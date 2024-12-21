E-Paper | December 21, 2024

Frozen dessert makers fined for mislabelling ice cream

Kalbe Ali Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 03:34pm

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commis­sion of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of Rs75 million each on two manufacturers of frozen desserts for misleading consumers by falsely advertising their products as “ice cream”.

The proceedings were initiated by the CCP following a complaint filed by Pakistan Fruit Juice Company (Pvt) Limited, the manufacturer of “Hico” ice cream.

The complaint alleged that the two companies were engaged in deceptive marketing practices by portraying their “frozen desserts” as ice cream through televised advertisements and social media campaigns.

In response, the commission ordered a formal inquiry into the matter and subsequently issued show-cause notices to Unilever Pakistan and Friesland Campina Engro, the manufacturers and distributors of frozen desserts under the brand names “Walls” and “Omore”, respectively.

The CCP bench, comprising members Salman Amin and Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, conducted the he­­a­rings. While imposing the penalties, the bench refer­red to the Pakistan Stan­dards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) PS 969-2010 and the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018, which distinguish between “frozen dessert” and “ice cream” as separate products.

According to these standards, “ice cream” is made from milk, cream, or other dairy products, whereas “frozen desserts” are prepared from a pasteurised mix that includes a combination of milk, milk products, and edible vegetable oils.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024

