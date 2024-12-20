US charges ‘Chinese agent’ over political influence

China’s ruling Communist Party used an agent in California to influence state politics, US prosecutors said Thursday as they unveiled criminal charges against a Chinese national.

FBI agents arrested Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 64, at his home in Chino Hills, near Los Angeles, on charges that he acted as an agent for a foreign government while getting involved in local politics.

The complaint claims Sun served as the campaign manager and close confidante for an unnamed politician who was running for local elected office in 2022.

During the campaign, he is alleged to have conspired with Chen Jun — a Chinese national who was sentenced to prison last month for acting as an illegal agent of Beijing — regarding his efforts to get the politician elected.

The US Department of Justice said Chen discussed with Chinese government officials how they could influence local politicians, particularly on the issue of Taiwan.

China considers the self-ruled island of Taiwan part of its territory.

Beijing — which has said it would never rule out using force to bring Taiwan under its control — has been accused of using local influence campaigns, among other tactics, to sway global opinion on the issue.

Charging documents say after the local politician won office in late 2022, Chen instructed Sun to prepare a report on the election to be sent to Chinese government officials, who expressed their thanks for his work.

“The conduct alleged in this complaint is deeply concerning,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

“We cannot permit hostile foreign powers to meddle in the governance of our country.” Sun was charged with one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

He also faces one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, which carries a maximum penalty of five years.