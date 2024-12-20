Pak-China Group plans project in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar has announced that the Pak-China Group of Companies will develop a strategic plan for its upcoming project in Balochistan.

During a meeting with SAF Group Managing Director Ali Salman Syed and Pak-China Group of Companies (Pvt) Limited Chairman Mir Jahangir Khan Marri, Mr Kakar said Balochistan has the potential to become a hub for investors.

He said the provincial government is working towards realising the dream of a prosperous Balochistan.

He underscored the commitment to providing a favourable business environment, noting the immense potential the province holds.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024