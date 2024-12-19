Bears maintain control at PSX as KSE-100 index sheds another 4,300 points in intraday trade

Bears continued their stampede on the trade floor as shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) slid more than 4,000 points in intraday trade on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 4355.76 points, or 3.92 per cent, to stand at 106,714.53 from the previous close of 111,070.29 at 3:02pm.

Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, attributed the momentum to “the National Assembly bill aimed at targeting non-filers and restricting their ability to invest in mutual funds or maintain bank accounts is creating concern among investors”.

“We believe that broad-based compliance will ultimately benefit the equity market in the long run and is unlikely to have a significant impact on investment flows in the medium term,” he commented.

Moreover, he also attributed the decline to “stock-specific selling due to overvaluation concerns”.

He advised investors to “remain invested in equities, as declining fixed income rates are expected to drive further inflows into the equity market”.

Yesterday, the stock market suffered the largest single-day point-wise loss on unabated across-the-board selling pressure, losing nearly 3,800 points.

The index lost over 5,000 points or 4.4pc in two sessions post-rate cut, which could be classified as nervous selling if it was called panic-offloading despite positive economic indicators.]

On Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cautiously eased the interest rate to 13pc, which analysts had attributed to the cautionary monetary policy easing, coupled with guidance indicating a likely modest uptick in inflation in the coming months.

Tahir Abbas of Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) told Dawn that the correction was healthy since the market had consistently set records in recent weeks.

He explained that extensive selling by mutual funds due to rising redemption was the key factor that drove the market down in the last two sessions.

More to follow