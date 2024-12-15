E-Paper | December 15, 2024

PSX witnesses another record-setting week

Muhammad Kashif Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 09:26am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained bullish momentum on easing political noise and firm expectations of a significant policy rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy review, helping the KSE 100 index settle above 114,000-barrier for the first time in the outgoing week.

The PSX reached a new milestone as the weekly average traded value hit an all-time high of Rs60 billion. The index delivered an impressive return of 83pc in CY24.

However, on Tuesday, the market came under pressure, snapped the 9-day record-setting streak in a volatile session, and lost over 1,000 points to settle below 109,000.

Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) said the index market remained buoyant, barring one session, crossing 115,000 in intraday trading in the last session. The bullish momentum prevailed amid positive economic indicators coupled with expectation of a rate cut in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Dec 16.

On the economic front, the remittances increased by 29pc year-on-year to $2.9bn in November. More­over, the National Savings Schemes profit rates had declined across all the certificates, with a significant dip of 250bps in saving account returns. Furthermore, automobile sales showed a substantial jump of 52pc year-on-year in November.

Meanwhile, the banking sector’s advance-to-deposit ratio (ADR) increased to 47.8pc in November compared to 44.3pc in October. In addition, the T-bill cut-off yields of three-, six-, and 12-month tenors were reduced by 100bps, 89bps, and 5bps, hovering around 2022 levels.

The SBP reserves climbed by $13m to $12.1bn.

AKD Securities Ltd said the news about the potential imposition of additional taxes triggered selling in the banking sector, eroding 2,292 points during the week.

As a result, the index surged 5,248 points or 4.8pc week-on-week. This rally turned PSX into the world’s best-performing market for the second consecutive week in terms of dollar-based returns.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from oil and gas exploration (3,175 points), fertiliser (1,767 points), oil and gas marketing companies (589 points), cement (432 points) and technology and communication (403 points). Meanwhile, the sectors that contributed negatively were commercial banks (2,292 points), automobile parts (18 points), and cable and electrical goods (16 points).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were Mari Petroleum (1,921 points), Fauji Fertiliser (1,193 points), Oil and Gas Development Company (592 points), Pakistan Petroleum (585 points), and PSO (420 points).

Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contributions came from United Bank 465 points), Meezan Bank (392 points), Bank Al-Habib (350 points), MCB Bank (329 points), and Habib Bank (232 points).

Foreigner selling continued clocking in at $9m compared to a net sell of $14.2m last week. Major selling was witnessed in fertiliser ($3.7m) followed by E&P ($3.6m). On the local front, buying was reported by mutual funds ($40.9m).

However, the average trading volume fell 19.1pc to 1.36bn shares, while the average value traded jum­ped 10.2pc to $218m week-on-week.

According to AKD Securities, the expected further softening of monetary policy due to the disinflationary environment and improving macroeconomic environment would continue attracting investments in equities, currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 5.7x and dividend yield of 8.7pc. The declining external financing requirement under the IMF programme would keep foreigners’ interest intact.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...
Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...