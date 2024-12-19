E-Paper | December 19, 2024

Divers, helicopters hunt survivors of Mumbai boat accident that killed 13

Reuters Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 01:33pm
This handout photograph taken on December 18 and released by the Indian Coast Guard shows Indian defence personnel carrying out rescue operation after an accident off the coast of Mumbai. — AFP
This handout photograph taken on December 18 and released by the Indian Coast Guard shows Indian defence personnel carrying out rescue operation after an accident off the coast of Mumbai. — AFP

Helicopters and divers scoured the waters off India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Thursday in a search for survivors of a freak boat accident that killed at least 13 people a day earlier, three navy personnel among them, officials said.

A naval speedboat lost control and collided with a privately owned vessel taking tourists to the nearby Elephanta caves, famed for their rock art. The ferry capsized as a result, but 114 people were rescued.

Of those rescued, 97 were stable and four were in critical condition, while 13 bodies were recovered, the municipal corporation said on messaging app WhatsApp.

Navy and coast guard vessels joined in to search the harbour for at least two people still believed to be missing, an adult and a child, said a naval officer, who sought anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The officer said the accident happened during the trial of a new type of engine for the speedboat.

“It appears that the engine got stuck at maximum throttle but we will know better once the inquiry is completed,” the officer told Reuters.

A naval spokesperson did not immediately respond, when asked for comment on the remarks.

Television channels showed a speedboat with at least five on board crashing into the passenger vessel.

Water started gushing into the privately-owned Neelkamal as soon as it was rammed, witnesses said, and passengers scrambled to don life jackets before jumping into the water.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the bereaved, offering relief payments of 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,400) to the next of kin, and 50,000 Indian rupees ($600) for each of the injured.

“The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening,” he added in a post on X on Wednesday.

The caves, which are Unesco world heritage sites dating from the fifth and sixth centuries AD, are thronged by tourists who make the roughly hour-long journey in boats from the Gateway of India monument at the city’s southern tip.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Accessing the RSF

Accessing the RSF

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh
RSF can help catalyse private sector inves­tment encouraging investment flows, build upon institutional partnerships with MDBs, other financial institutions.

Editorial

Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

The state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being.
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...
Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...