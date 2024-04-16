DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 16, 2024

4 dead, 19 missing after boat capsizes in occupied Kashmir

AFP Published April 16, 2024 Updated April 16, 2024 01:30pm
People gather along the Jhelum riverside as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after a boat with children overturned in Srinagar on April 15. — AFP
People gather along the Jhelum riverside as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after a boat with children overturned in Srinagar on April 15. — AFP

Four people died and at least 19 more were missing after a boat ferrying them across a swollen river capsized in India-held Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Rescuers in rubber boats joined by marine commandos were scrambling to find survivors as hundreds of worried and mourning family members gathered at the riverbanks after the accident.

The missing included several children who had been on their way to school when the boat overturned in the Jhelum river in the city of Srinagar.

“We have four dead from the tragedy,” Muzaffar Zargar, the superintendent for the city’s main hospital, told reporters.

Three others were being treated, he added.

At least 26 people were on the boat when it capsized, a top official in occupied Kashmir told AFP on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Days of rain across the occupied valley had swelled the river.

The small vessel had no motor, but its crew propelled it between the riverbanks by pulling a rope fixed at both ends.

Witnesses said the rope snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water, crashing against a pillar of a partially built footbridge nearby.

“I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar,” Kashmir’s top political official Manoj Sinha said in a post on social media platform X.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said, adding that “all possible help” was being provided to relatives of those who died.

Many office workers and schoolchildren take a boat across the river in the morning to avoid road traffic.

Accidents are common on the treacherous roads of the mountainous region but passenger boat disasters are rare.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough talks
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

The key to unlocking fresh IMF funds lies in convincing the lender that Pakistan is now ready to undertake real reforms.
Caught unawares
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

The government must prioritise the upgrading of infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...
Iran’s counterstrike
Updated 15 Apr, 2024

Iran’s counterstrike

Israel, by attacking Iran’s diplomatic facilities and violating Syrian airspace, is largely responsible for this dangerous situation.
Opposition alliance
15 Apr, 2024

Opposition alliance

AFTER the customary Ramazan interlude, political activity has resumed as usual. A ‘grand’ opposition alliance ...
On the margins
15 Apr, 2024

On the margins

IT appears that we are bent upon taking the majoritarian path. Thus, the promise of respect and equality for the...