Sindh schools told to relax student uniform policy during winter months

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 09:30am

KARACHI: The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh, has directed all privately managed schools in the province to relax the policy of wearing uniform for students during the ongoing winter season.

A notification issued on Tuesday by Additional Director Registration Rafia Javed stated: “To ensure the health, comfort, and well-being of students during winter, all schools are instructed to allow students to wear suitable winter clothing, including sweaters, blazers, coats, jackets, caps, woolen socks, and boots, as required.”

The relaxed uniform policy will remain in effect throughout the current winter season.

Schools have been instructed to implement this directive fully and ensure no restrictions are placed on students’ winter attire, enabling them to stay warm and protected during the cold weather.

Mercury may drop to single digit in city

Mercury is expected to drop to less than 10 degrees Celsius mark in the city in early morning hours over the next two days, says the Met department.

The minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis on Tuesday was 10.6°C.

According to the Met department advisory, the minimum temperature is expected to range between 9°C and 11°C on Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow) with humidity levels falling to 35 per cent to 50pc in the morning and 10-20pc in the evening.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024

