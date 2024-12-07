Cold wave likely to grip country from tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: A cold wave is likely to grip the country from Dec 8 as snowfall is expected in Murree and other mountainous areas and rain is likely to lash upper parts of the country and central areas of Punjab.

The Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department has said that the cold wave/frost conditions are likely in the country during the week. Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is also predicted to hit the upper parts of the country.

The PMD said that a westerly wave is likely to affect the upper parts of the country from Dec 7. Under the influence of this weather system, a cold wave is likely to affect most parts of the country from Dec 8 to 14. Under the influence of these cold wave conditions, a significant drop in day and night temperatures is predicted.

Day temperatures are likely to drop four to six degrees Celsius below normal in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

In Balochistan and Sindh, 5°-7°C drop in temperature is likely. Cold with gusty winds is likely to hit Sindh, Balochistan and parts of Punjab. Frost is also likely to develop over plains.

The PMD further said that moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh from December 7 (night) to December 11 with occasional gaps.

Light to moderate rain, wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad and Jhang from the night of December 7 to mid-day December 8.

About the possible impacts, the PMD advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast, particularly frost conditions. It has asked them to avoid long periods of outdoor exposure in cold and windy weather during night and morning hours.

It warned tourists and travellers visiting mountainous areas to remain cautious during the period.

As the first snowfall is expected in Murree hill station of Punjab, the Murree district administration has claimed to have made all arrangements as per directives of the Punjab government.

Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi told Dawn that traffic police and local police have deployed additional force in the hill station to manage the traffic during snowfall while district administration has made facilitation centres functional in coordination with the provincial government and the army.

He said the rescue and relief equipment received from Pro­vincial Disaster Management Authority included search and rescue jackets, tire snow chains, mechanical saws and winter tents.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2024