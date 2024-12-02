Temperatures drop below 18°C in Karachi

KARACHI: With the beginning of December, Karachiites finally started to feel the arrival of winter as temperatures in the night fell below 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday with prediction of the mercury further dropping this week.

The Met Office said that it recorded the minimum temperature at 17.7°C on Sunday morning, which rose to 31.7°C during the day.

It said cool winds from Balochistan were expected to begin affecting Karachi within the next couple of days, which could bring night-time temperatures further low.

“Amid these conditions the minimum temperature can fall to 17°C with day-time highs ranging between 29°C and 31°C,” said an official.

In the evening, a large number of motorcyclists and their pillion-riders were spotted on different roads of Karachi wearing jackets that can protect them against the cold winds.

The Met Office predicted dry weather in most districts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

It forecast smog, or fog, in Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Tandojam and their surroundings during morning or night hours.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024