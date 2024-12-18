Ex-PM Kakar asks KU students to avoid ‘negative propaganda’

KARACHI: Former caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited the University of Karachi on Tuesday, interacted with students and faculty members and lectured them on promoting national unity and solidarity and avoid spreading negative propaganda.

Mr Kakar, who is currently a member of the upper house of parliament, interacted with KU students, faculty members and deans at the Jinnah Auditorium of the Dr A. Q, Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetics Engineering (KIBGE) at an event organised by the varsity’s students’ adviser office in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

He said that the youth can be a catalyst for positive change in Pakistan.

“We have the right to criticise and hold differing opinions based on facts, but we must avoid spreading negative propaganda,” he said, according to a KU press release.

“Even today, our country is taunted for losing a war, which reflects our sick minds. Are we the only nation in the world to lose a war? Which nation in the world has never lost a war? Whoever fights a war will either win or lose.

“In Pakistan, some people, non-state elements, and some forces want to shape the nation’s mental growth through mocking, while other nations that have lost wars do not engage in such taunting because they do not have sick minds.

“For the security, development and welfare of the country, we need to promote a culture of debate, discussion and tolerance and listen to others’ opinions despite our differences to become a peaceful society,” he said, adding: “Nothing is above the state, and we need to change our perspective by keeping the state’s interests in mind.”

He said that non-state elements, religious and ethnic militancy, extremism and other factors were directly harming the sovereignty of the country.

He hoped that youngsters could defeat their mindsets with unity and harmony as well as by getting a better education.

SHEC chairperson Dr Tariq Rafi and KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi also spoke.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024