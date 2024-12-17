E-Paper | December 17, 2024

Japan provides grant aid worth $28m for maternal health, flood management projects in Pakistan

Amin Ahmed Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 07:37pm
Charge d’Affaires Takano Shuichi and Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz shake hands after signing a grant assistance project on Dec 17. — PID
Japan on Tuesday pledged separate grants worth $28 million to assist with development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa related to maternal child health and post-flood recovery.

In 2022, Pakistan witnessed the worst floods in its history, which claimed 1,700 lives, affected 33 million people, killed cattle, washed away swathes of agricultural land, and incurred losses worth $30 billion, according to governmental estimates.

Meanwhile, according to UNFPA 2024 data, a woman dies from pregnancy complications in Pakistan every 50 minutes. Rural women face limited healthcare access, and progress in maternal health is slow. At the current pace, Pakistan may take 122 years to eliminate maternal deaths and 93 years to meet family planning needs.

The grant agreement was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad by Charge d’Affaires Takano Shuichi and Economic Affairs Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz.

Under the disaster management project, which received grant assistance worth $18.67m, 45 hydrological and hydraulic observation networks will be installed in KP and Punjab. It will also focus on rehabilitating river structures in KP.

The initiative aims to reduce economic losses by improving the quality and quantity of fundamental data for future river management and strengthening river structures against flash floods in the Indus River and its tributaries.

The project will also incorporate the ‘Build Back Better’ approach to ensure resilience.

“With these two projects, Japan has almost fulfilled its pledge of $77 million made at the Geneva Conference in January 2023. I hope for the safety of the people involved in the projects, their successful completion, and their contribution to improving social welfare for the vulnerable population in the region,” Shuichi said while speaking at the signing ceremony.

Chief Representative of the JICA Pakistan Office, Naoaki Miyata, expressed confidence in the health project’s potential.

“The project will improve health facilities and achieve its goal of reducing maternal and child mortality, ensuring better access to quality healthcare,” he said.

He added that the flood management project would help minimize the risks of human suffering and economic losses during future floods.

Under the health grant aid — worth $9.91m — essential medical equipment will be procured and installed in 21 health facilities across Hazara Division to enhance maternal and child health (MCH) services.

The project aims to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in KP, particularly in the Hazara region.

By 2029, the project’s expected outcomes include increased institutional deliveries, caesarean sections, and ultrasound examinations that will significantly contribute to the reduction in maternal deaths and improve health outcomes.

These improvements will enhance care quality, increase patient trust in the healthcare system, and ensure equitable access to high-quality health services for all in Hazara.

Through targeted interventions and alignment with local and national health priorities, the project is set to make a substantial impact on health outcomes in KP province, particularly in the Hazara division.

The government of Japan and JICA reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of health services and disaster risk reduction.

Last week, Japan announced a $3.1m grant as part of its continued support of polio eradication efforts in Pakistan since 1996. The Pakistan Polio Programme will use the funds to procure more than 20.2m doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns next year.

