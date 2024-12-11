Unvaccinated children account for 60pc of 2024 polio cases: health official

The health ministry has said that 60 per cent of 2024’s 59 polio cases occurred in unvaccinated children, state broadcaster PTV News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, with the disease mostly affecting children under five, and sometimes causing lifelong paralysis. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

Three more polio cases last week took the country’s annual tally to 59. Of that number, 26 were from Baloch­istan, 16 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 from Sindh and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath chaired the first meeting of a steering committee on improving the children’s vaccination programme today, according to PTV.

“Bharath said 60pc of this year’s polio cases involved children who had not received any routine immunisation vaccines and this has led to an increase in the severity of diseases among children,” the report said.

It added that he directed federal and provincial authorities to take immediate action and ensure the delivery of vaccines for polio and other diseases to every child, reiterating his commitment to eradicating polio from the country.

Last week, polio was detected in environmental samples from 14 districts previously identified as high-risk areas. According to a lab official, sewage samples from Dera Bugti, Quetta, Nasirabad, Usta Muhammad, Bajaur, Tank, Multan, Bahawalpur, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Islamabad tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

Japan announces $3.1m grant to support polio efforts

Separately, Japan announced a $3.1 million grant as part of its continued support of polio eradication efforts in Pakistan since 1996.

The Pakistan Polio Programme will use the funds to procure more than 20.2m doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns next year.

“The challenges faced in 2024 have underscored the critical need to accelerate our efforts to eradicate polio,” said PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq.

“With Japan’s continued support, we are further strengthened to intensify our efforts, aiming to achieve zero polio cases by mid-2025,” she said.

“The unwavering support of the Government of Japan has been instrumental in helping us get closer to reaching zero cases. We are thankful to the government and people of Japan for their continued support towards polio eradication in Pakistan,” Farooq added.

Charge d’Affaires Takano Shuichi said Japan had supported Pakistan in eradicating polio for nearly 30 years despite floods, Covid-19 and terrorist attacks.

“Since this year marks the 70th anniversary of Japan’s ODA [Official Development Assistance] to Pakistan, we would like to renew our commitment to continue to promote routine immunisation, including polio vaccination in Pakistan,” he said.

To date, Japan’s grant and loan contribution has amounted to approximately $242.1m to support the polio programme in Pakistan through Unicef.

“We appreciate the government’s commitment to making all-out efforts to ensure all children receive the essential vaccine. We believe that vaccines, the most effective way to strengthen children’s immunity, will be used effectively with the understanding of parents and communities and the efforts of frontline workers.

“We sincerely hope that all the polio campaigns of this year will be conducted successfully toward zero polio cases,” said Naoaki Miyata, chief representative to the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s Pakistan office.

Meanwhile, Unicef representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil said: “The sharp rise in polio cases this year is a reminder of the urgent need to protect every child with vaccines through campaigns and routine immunisation.

“As long as there is polio anywhere, every child will remain at risk until the virus is eradicated. With steadfast support from partners like Japan, Unicef remains committed to vaccinating every child to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.”