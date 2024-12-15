Nashra leads charge as Conquerors down Stars; Tasmia shines for Challengers

RAWALPINDI: Conquerors’ batter Hamna Bilal plays a shot during their National Women’s One-Day Tournament match against Stars at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.—courtesy PCB

ISLAMABAD: Spinner Nashra Sundhu led Conquerors to a 48-run win over Stars in the seventh-round fixture of National Women’s One-Day Tournament here at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 167 to win, Stars were bundled out for 118 in 39.4 overs with Sadaf Shamas top-scoring with 28.

For the winning team left-armer Nashra bagged three wickets for 10 runs, while leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah also took three wickets for 26 runs.

Earlier, batting first, Conquerors were dismissed for 166 in 44.5 overs. Captain Fatima Sana top-scored with 34 off 35 balls, which included three fours and one six. Stars’ Waheeda Akhtar clinched four wickets for 57, while Anosha Nasir and Neelam Mushtaq snapped two wickets apiece.

In the second match, Invincibles, who were without their regular captain Muneeba Ali due to an eye infection, saw their first defeat in the tournament.

At the Diamond Ground in Islamabad, batting first, Invincibles were dismissed for 188 in 45 overs with stand-in captain Omaima Sohail top-scoring with 76 off 112 balls, hitting 10 boundaries.

For Challengers, Tasmia Rubab took three wickets, while Samina Aftab and Zaib un Nisa grabbed two wickets each.

In turn, Aliya Riaz’ unbeaten knock of 73 off 74, which included eight fours and two sixes helped her side achieve the target with four wickets in hand and 50 balls to spare. Umm-e-Hani (47 off 72, five fours) was other notable contributor with the bat.

For the losing side, spinners Ghulam Fatima (3-48) and Omaima (2-24) picked five wickets.

Scores in brief:

Conquerors beat Stars by 48 runs at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

CONQUERORS 166 in 44.5 overs (Fatima Sana 34, Dua Majid 26, Nashra Sundhu 20 not out; Waheeda Akhtar 4-57, Neelam Mushtaq 2-16, Anosha Nasir 2-23); STARS 118 in 39.4 overs (Sadaf Shamas 28, Rameen Shamim 27 not out; Nashra Sundhu 3-10, Syeda Aroob Shah 3-26)

Challengers beat Invincibles by four wickets at the Diamond Ground, Islamabad

INVINCIBLES 188 in 45 overs (Omaima Sohail 76, Areesha Noor 37; Tasmia Rubab 3-27, Samina Aftab 2-12, Zaib un Nisa 2-21); CHALLENGERS 190-6 in 36.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 73 not out, Umm-e-Hani 47, Shawaal Zulfiqar 29, Gull Rukh 24; Ghulam Fatima 3-48, Omaima Sohail 2-24).

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024